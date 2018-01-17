Housing association chief to stand down

After more than 17 years setting up and leading Saxon Weald housing association, chief executive David Standfast is to retire at the end of June.

He joined Saxon Weald in 2000 to establish the company and oversee the transfer of homes from Horsham District Council.

A Cambridge graduate, he previusly worked in various local government positions before becoming chief executive of Maidenhead and District Housing Association in 1994.

David said: “I will be going knowing that Saxon Weald is in good shape. We have high levels of both staff and resident satisfaction, sound governance and efficient services. We have also built over 1,500 new homes, including 11 excellent extra care schemes – something of which I am particularly proud.”

Saxon Weald chairman Simon Turpitt said: “David has been a very committed chief executive, taking us from inception to the vibrant, well-respected housing association we have today. Under his leadership, we have built much-needed new homes for local people, more than doubled our workforce generating important employment opportunities, created strong governance structures and transformed services to ensure we are able to offer the best services for residents within our challenging budgets.

“He can be extremely proud of what has been achieved and will be missed by all of us who have worked with him.”

Saxon Weald’s board will shortly be making arrangements to recruit a successor.