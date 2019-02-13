How ‘Britain’s most caring dog’ has touched the lives of others ...

A pet dog has been dubbed Britain’s most caring canine after becoming a ‘life coach’ to other dogs.

Gentle Lab cross Mike has taken 20 other dogs under his wing over the past two years while he has been at a Sussex rescue centre, helping them to find new homes - and now he is in need of a new home himself.

Mike making friends SUS-190213-114401001

A team at the Dogs Trust centre in Shoreham have been so impressed with Mike’s ability to make any dog feel at home, that they have been introducing him to some of the shyer residents to help them learn the ropes and come out of their shell when they arrive at the centre.

Mike acts as a life coach to newer dogs helping them learn to play and meet new dogs out on walks. Staff are now hoping Mike will find his very own best friend in the form of a new owner.

Centre manager Tracey Rae said: “Mike has been an incredible support to so many dogs here at the centre – he’s built up such a special bond with them. From showing them the ropes to helping them come out of their shell during outdoor play, it’s been remarkable to see him go out of his way to help others.

“All the dogs that Mike has befriended have really benefited from having a buddy by their side, and some have now gone on to find new homes as a result.”

Mike with another buddy SUS-190213-114412001

She added: “This friendly boy has touched the lives of so many dogs and we want nothing more than for him to be taken under the wing of a new owner. We’re appealing to anyone who thinks that they can offer this caring boy a home to please get in touch.”

Watch Mike in action here: https://twitter.com/DT_Shoreham/status/1094964852341334016

If you think you could be a friend to Mike, call Dogs Trust Shoreham on 0300 303 0292 or visit the centre on Brighton Road, Shoreham by Sea, West Sussex, BN43 5LT. www.dogstrust.org.uk