How the county council prioritises potholes in West Sussex

Work has been ongoing across West Sussex to repair the worst of the potholes.

West Sussex County Council says it has been working hard to sort out potholes causing most concern on our roads as soon as possible.

Frequent variations between mild and cold/freezing temperatures lead to an increase in the number of potholes, the county council said this week.

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, commented: “Unfortunately, roads are not permanent structures and deteriorate over time from constant use and the weight of vehicles using them.”

Mr Lanzer added that as road surfaces get older and are subject to changing weather and contraction caused by temperature change ‘more and more deterioration will occur, resulting in new potholes’.

Concerns about potholes can be reported online using the Love West Sussex app at www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement/

The county council said repairing defects, such as potholes, is done on a priority basis, dependent on size and depth.

A spokesman said the roads are inspected dependent on their hierarchy, with A and B classification ordinarily inspected on a monthly basis. C-class and main distributor roads on a three or six-monthly basis and declassified roads are typically inspected annually.

Mr Lanzer added: “The county council is responsible for maintaining around 2,500 miles of road.

Staff cannot be everywhere at once and residents can really help West Sussex Highways be as efficient as possible by using this online reporting method.”

While the county council is responsible for most roads in West Sussex, Highways England (formerly known as the Highways Agency) is responsible for, and maintains, the A27, A23 and M23.

For more information, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/maintaining-roads-verges-and-pavements/road-and-roadside/potholes/