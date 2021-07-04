Huge search effort for West Sussex man ends in relief

Scores of emergency service personnel were last night called to search for a missing 68-year-old from Goring-by-Sea.

The five-hour search began after the man reportedly entered the sea in Goring at about 5pm but did not return.

Littlehampton and Shoreham Coastguard Teams alongside lifeboats from Littlehampton, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175 and Sussex Police were paged to rescue the man who was evntually found in the water between Goring and Ferring five-and-a-half hours later.

Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The man was found conscious and talking after the extensive search.

He was then airlifted to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester to be checked over.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were 'very pleased' to confirm that the man had been found.

"He was located by search teams between Goring and Ferring around 10.30pm on Saturday evening."

Picture by Eddie Mitchell

In a statement Selsey Coastguard Rescue team said:“The coast and the sea can catch you out whether you’re local or not. Our message remains: call 999 Coastguard if you’re in trouble. Please help us and our families to stay safe. Be aware of the risks, and keep your distance.”