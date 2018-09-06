Huge tailbacks on M23 after four-vehicle crash

Two lanes were closed on the M23 following a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon (September 6).

Police said two lorries, a van and a car collided southbound along the motorway close to the junction 9 - leading to Gatwick Airport.

Lanes two and three were closed just before 2.50pm, causing huge tailbacks almost as far back as the M25.

The driver of one of the lorries and the driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

Police said they believed a black ’18 plate Vauxhall Astra was also involved in the incident and are appealing for the driver to come forward.

Officers have now left the scene and the road is expected to reopen shortly.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact 101 quoting serial 704 of 06/09.