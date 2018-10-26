'Hugely prestigious' Queen’s Award given to West Sussex County Council Young Carers Service volunteers

A 'hugely prestigious' Queen’s Award was given to West Sussex County Council’s Young Carers Service volunteers on Tuesday (October 23).

The county council said the group was presented with a Crystal and Parchment Scroll by Mrs Susan Pyper, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, at a ceremony in County Hall, Chichester.

A council spokesman said: "The volunteers give up their time to support the many young people in West Sussex who care from someone in their family, some as young as three-years-old.

"The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is regarded as the MBE for voluntary groups and is the highest possible honour they can be bestowed."

Prior to presenting the award, the Lord Leiutenant said the group was the 'only organisation' in the Queen’s birthday honours list in West Sussex this year.

She added: "This is a really special and prestigious award, so well done.

"Each of you has decided to bring your skills to these extraordinary young people to help them in their journey through life as they become older. I can think of no finer way to spend your volunteering time and I salute you.”

Ian Lockwood, a volunteer mentor with the service and one of two volunteers who attended a garden party in Buckingham Palace in June, accepted the award on behalf of the volunteers.

The county council stressed more volunteers are 'always needed' to support the county’s young carers.

To find out more visit https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/education-children-and-families/young-carers/

