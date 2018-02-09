Hundreds get help to buy new homes

Hundreds of home-buyers in Crawley have taken advantage of the Government’s help-to-buy scheme.

That’s according to new figures which show that nearly 3,000 people in Sussex have used help-to-buy since it was introduced in 2013.

In Crawley, a total of 294 people have taken advantage of it, while in Mid Sussex, 695 people used the scheme and in Horsham, the total was 868.

First time buyers accounted for 74 per cent of sales and local housebuilder Barratt Homes says the scheme has been a real game changer for many people.

Barratt Homes sales director Michelle Storer said: “While Help to Buy is available for first time buyers - and those moving up the housing ladder - the statistics reveal what a massive help it has been to those looking to buy their first home in particular.”

However, she said, existing home-owners had also benefitted as the scheme enabled anyone to secure a brand new home under the value of £600,000 with a five per cent deposit.

In other areas of Sussex, 666 people in Arun have taken advantage of the scheme since its launch in 2013; 156 in Chichester and 63 in Adur.