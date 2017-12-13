Hundreds remember loved ones as hospice holds Tree of Light service

Around 800 people came together to remember loved ones at St Catherine’s Hospice’s Tree of Light service on Sunday December 10.

Attendees hung dedication stars, listened to reflective readings and enjoyed mince pies and hot drinks at the annual event for bereaved relatives which took place at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley.

A young girl at the Tree of Light service



Reverend Lisa Rainier, spiritual care lead at St Catherine’s, said: “It was a privilege to lead our Tree of Light service.

“We hope it provided comfort to all those who came to remember their loved ones.”



During the service Lisa Green, a nursing assistant on St Catherine’s Inpatient Unit and Gemma Pearce, hospice cook, carried the Book of Remembrance forward and people were also able to look at it before and after the service.



Guests also joined in Christmas carols led by the Loud and Proud Community Choir from Dorking, and heard James Russell speak about the care his mother, Lee, received from St Catherine’s.



Reverend Lisa Rainier continued: “We’d also like to thank everyone who made a donation; your generosity and kindness will help us continue to provide compassionate care to local people and their family and friends when it’s needed most.”



Bereaved relatives are helped by the hospice and expert support is also given to people in the community through local bereavement groups in Crawley and Oxted which are open to everyone.



For more information about St Catherine’s, or to make a donation, visit www.stch.org.uk

Pictures by TobyPhillipsPhotography.co.uk