Hundreds without power as works carried out in Crawley

Hundreds of residents in Crawley will be without electricity for most of today as works are carried out at an electricity substation.

UK Power Networks is undertaking scheduled works in the Broadfield area today as it looks to replace a transformer in Hillingdale.

Around 200 properties are set to have their power cut off through out the day with the improvements expected to be completed by 4.30pm.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Engineers are replacing some equipment at a substation in Broadfield to maintain reliable electricity supplies for local homes and businesses. To safely complete the work we will need to turn off supplies to 200 customers from 9am to 4.30pm. Customers who will be affected have been notified in advance. We apologise for any inconvenience caused while this essential work is carried out.”