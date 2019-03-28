‘I am just being myself now’ says Horsham woman born a boy

Years of anguish have finally come to an end for a Horsham woman who was born a boy.

Sophie Moss was just five years old when she realised she was meant to live a different life than the one set out in front of her.

Even as a young boy at that tender age, she knew she should have been born female.

But dealing with the labels society had created for her meant it would be almost 25 years before she was able to feel truly herself.

Now, aged 32, Sophie is sharing her story in a bid to break down some of the barriers that still exist around transgender people.

She spoke out as West Sussex County Council prepares to mark ‘Trans Day of Visibility’ tomorrow. Sophie works as an occupational therapist in lifelong services at West Sussex County Council.

She says that, as a sociable person, she had always wanted to work with people, and initially set out to train as a nurse. But conflict over her gender started to become too much for her during her time at university and she called time on her studies.

And when personal relationships began to break down because of her desire to transition, she decided enough was enough - and four years ago made the life-changing decision to live the rest of her life as Sophie. And she has not looked back since.

She said: “When I first started working with the older generation, who probably haven’t had those experiences with people that don’t identify as their birth gender, I was really quite surprised at how comfortable they were with everything.

“None of the older people I work with have ever made any comments, nobody has been anti-me or even noticed probably. So I am growing in confidence and accepting that. All is going well. I am just being myself now, which has just made life so much easier.”

Jane Moseley,leader of the county council’s LGBT+ staff group, which was formed to offer a forum for support and raise awareness of LGBT+ issues, said: “It’s great that Sophie has shared her story, which gives us all insight into the difficult journey she’s made to finally being able to live as herself.

“Hiding our true identifies is a story familiar to many in the LGBT+ community, and while barriers have been broken down, there is a long way to go, particularly for trans people.”

For more information visit www.tdov.org