Iconic ‘bear’ sculpture is returned to Horsham pub

An iconic sculpture has been returned to its pride of place outside a Horsham pub after months of renovation works.

The sculpture - a wooden bear - has stood above the entrance to The Bear pub in Market Square for decades and was removed in January after bees started nesting in it.

Pub owners Hall and Woodhouse later discovered it had dry rot and was in a fragile condition.

But for the past seven months specialist repairers Ambridge Signs have been completing detailed restoration - and the spruced-up bear finally returned ‘home’ today.

But his return has been met with some differences of opinion on his ‘new look’. People have taken to social media to voice their views with one woman saying: “He’s had some real plastic surgery!”

But barmaid Sarah Berreur is delighted to have him back and is pleased with his new appearance. “I think he looks better,” she said. “It is good that he is still the original bear.

“They have managed to make him look new, but he is still the old bear.”