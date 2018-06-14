Ifield man’s Peaks challenge for cancer charity

An intrepid fundraiser from Ifield has helped to raise more than £21,000 for a cancer care charity.

Darryl Classens was part of a team which completed the Five Peaks Challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The challenge calls for walkers to climb the highest mountains in England (Scarfell Pike), Ireland (Carrauntoohil), Northern Ireland (Slieve Donard), Scotland (Ben Nevis) and Wales (Snowdon).

Darryl works as a compliance manager for Elliot Scott Group, a construction and aviation recruitment company based in Crawley.

Scott Burns, Group Director of Elliot Scott Group, told the Crawley Observer that Darryl and his fellow fundraisers regularly take on charity challenges for Macmillan.

“Since they started their challenges, members of their group have sadly been affected by cancer and have had personal experience of the amazing help and support Macmillan give,” he said, adding that they completed the Five Peaks Challenge in just five days.

You can donate to them via: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Teamclimbingagainstcancer