Ifield neighbours celebrate postcode lottery success

Neighbours in Ifield will be celebrating after their postcode has landed them the People’s Postcode Lottery Daily Prize today (Wednesday February 28).

One of the lucky Galahad Road residents has scooped £1,000, while a second has doubled their win to an amazing £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets!

Both winners play with the postcode RH11 0PD.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, was on hand to congratulate the winners.

She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon for our players in Ifield and I hope they both enjoy spending their win!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £272.8 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause near the winners that has received funding is The Gatton Trust, which was awarded £11,050 last year to help run a community orchard.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.