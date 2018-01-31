Important tips for internet safety at events

Parents, carers and residents concerned about staying safe online are urged to come along to one of West Sussex County Council’s upcoming internet safety events.

They are being run alongside Safer Internet Day on Tuesday February 6 and will give key advice to residents and businesses on how to keep themselves and their children safe online.

The events will cover a range of useful topics including creating a strong password, keeping software up to date and staying in control of online profiles.

Debbie Kennard, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “The internet is a fantastic resource which gives everyone the chance to connect, communicate and be creative. However it is also important, particularly for children and young people, to stay safe online.

“I would urge anyone who is worried about internet safety or would like to improve their knowledge, to come along to one of these events.

“They are an excellent chance to pick up important tips and ensure you make the most of the positive opportunities being online has to offer.”

The events are taking place on:

- Monday 5 February at Parkside, Horsham, from 9.30am to 11am (for all residents)

- Monday 5 February at Basepoint Business Centre, Crawley from 6.45pm to 8.15pm (for businesses)

- Tuesday 6 February at Shoreham Academy from 7pm to 9pm (for parents and carers)

Online safety drop-in events will be held on Tuesday 6 February at:

- Worthing Library from 10am to 12pm

- Chichester Library from 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm

- Crawley Library from 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm

- Horsham Library from 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm

Safer Internet Day is celebrated globally each year to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

For more information about online safety, visit the council’s website.