Initial route of new 100-mile cycle race revealed

Organisers of a new 100-mile cycle race through Sussex have revealed initial proposals for the route.

Roads will be closed along the circular route of the new Velo South race which will take in Horsham, Henfield, Pulborough, Chichester, South Harting and Rowhook.

The race - to be held on September 23 - will take 15,000 riders of all abilities along the route which starts and finishes at Goodwood, but is subject to final revisions.

The race is being organised by CSM Active and is the only opportunity for cyclists to ride 100 miles on closed roads in the UK, apart from Ride London.

West Sussex County Council leader Louise Goldsmith said: “We are delighted to be hosting Vélo South in our wonderful county.

“West Sussex is a place of culture, heritage and beautiful countryside – the perfect setting to enjoy a day of closed road riding. We’re looking forward to working with CSM Active to make the event a success and to introducing participants to the delights of our county.”

And Gordon Lindsay, Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy said: “We are delighted that this major cycling event is going to be coming through so many areas of Horsham District.

“It will provide an excellent opportunity to showcase our unique district at its best - an exhilarating ride for the competitors and a real spectacle for local residents and visitors to enjoy.

“The race will also provide opportunities for local businesses and will be a boost for local tourism as food and drink providers and accommodation providers will all be able to benefit.”