Intruder demanded money in bizarre attempted robbery

A man in a balaclava walked into a house in Tilgate and demanded money before leaving empty-handed, police report.

Sussex Police say they are investigating the ‘mystery incident’, which happened around 9am on Monday (May 21) morning.

“The occupant came downstairs in his address at Shackleton Road, Tilgate, to find the man standing in his hallway, by the kitchen door, wearing a balaclava.

“The man asked him for money and make a threatening gesture but the occupant said there was no money and he was expecting a visitor.

“The man then left, walking off in the direction of Scott Road. Nobody else was seen and no vehicle was seen to be involved. No weapon was seen.”

He is described as about 5’5” and slim, with no distinctive accent, dressed all in black, with a black rucksack which had a pattern on it.

Detective Constable Adam Tidy said: “If you were in the area at this time and saw anything suspicious, or if you have any other information, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 404 of 23/05.”

