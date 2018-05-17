Invitation to explore Crawley on two wheels

Families in Crawley can explore the town on two wheels and discover the local cycle network routes, guided by local people from Cycling UK and Sustrans.

Crawley Borough Council say they are pleased to support the guided rides, including a tour of Crawley’s parks and green lanes on May 27 and the Annual Crawley Family Bike Ride on June 10.

On May 27, residents and visitors are invited to meet at 10am at Three Bridges station where the ride will pass through parks and quiet residential streets, exploring the cycle paths towards the historic Ifield Mill.

There will be plenty of time to tour the Mill before returning to Three Bridges station at 1pm

On June 10, at Oriel School Fitness Centre, Bikes Revived will be hosting a Dr Bike session from 9.30am, where you can get your bike checked over and in good working order before the Family Bike Ride leaves at 10am and goes along the beautiful Worth Way off-road track to East Grinstead.

There will be time to get some light refreshments and look at the steam trains before returning to Oriel School for 1.30-2pm.

Cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, Councillor Geraint Thomas, said: “Cycling is the way forward for quick journeys and keeping well. There have been recent improvements to cycle routes in the town and more are scheduled. These guided rides are a great, fun way to brush up your cycling skills and explore the town on two wheels! It’s a very popular event and a good way to make friends – I’ve really enjoyed it in previous years.”

Cyclists of all ages are welcome, including children who are able to cycle for about two hours. Please ensure children under 16 are accompanied by a responsible adult and have a helmet. We recommend that all riders bring a water container.

For more information about cycling in Crawley, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/cycling