Invitation to help the Friends of Tilgate Park with poppy display

To commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, the Friends of Tilgate Park are asking for help to create a community display in the Walled Garden.

The Friends are asking members of the public to make poppies to be incorporated into the design, which will be on display in November.

Anyone wanting to get involved can drop your poppies in to Sew ‘n’ Beads at the craft units (opposite The Barn) in Tilgate Park before the end of October.

The Friends of Tilgate Park is a non-profit making group set up to help improve, maintain and protect the park.

It aims to carry out and promote both environmental improvement and practical conservation, to educate, encourage and support the community.

For more details visit www.friendsoftilgatepark.co.uk