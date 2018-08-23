Invite to Ifield residents to join public forum

Ifield residents have the chance to air their views and get better informed at a meeting next month.

The forum Talk Ifield was re-booted last October and has had three public meetings so far.

The next one is at 7pm on Tuesday September 11 at Elim Church, Trinity Centre, The Mardens, Ifield, RH11 0HD.

Mark Sudan, Chairman, said: “We’re pleased with the way things are developing. It’s great that there’s a forum for Ifield residents to meet and discuss local issues and concerns.

“If you join us next time, what can you expect?

“Well, some things are regular.

“Local councillors attend to provide updates on things which are happening, and they get to hear any concerns local people may have.

“We always have someone representing the police too.

“Some residents are particularly interested in law and order issues, so the Q&A session can be lively!

“And we always try to have a guest speaker to bring something fresh to each meeting.

“Last time, we had a fascinating and informative talk by Neighbourhood Watch on how to recognise and guard against cyber-crime.

“This time, we’re looking forward to hearing about the work of Crawley Borough Council’s Parks and Streetscene Team from North Patch Leader, Darren Standing.

“So, whether you’re interested in being better informed, airing your concerns, or helping to make the future of Ifield better, Talk Ifield is for you and we’d love you to join us at 7pm on Tuesday 11th September at Elim Church, Trinity Centre, The Mardens, Ifield, RH11 0HD.”

