Jobs saved as historic Horsham firm set for a new lease of life

One of Horsham's oldest companies who played a major role in a Disney film is set for a new lease of life.

Two former employees, backed by a third party investor have restarted Sugg Lighting, which provided lighting for smash hit movie Mary Poppins Return - saving several jobs in the process.

Some of the former Sugg employees with Mark Jones, right.

Previously based in Foundry Lane, the firm which has made lights for the royal family along with lighting for the film The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, plans to move to another Horsham premises as part of the deal.

The move means the company hopes to save the jobs of most of its employees.

Director of the new company, Mark Jones, said: "The plan is to stay in Horsham and reopen as soon as possible.

"Horsham has been a great town and it's just nice to be able to keep it all here.

"It's been a fantastic place to work - no two days are the same.

"It's such a shame that all this has happened. Out of this adversity we are restarting.

"The Sugg name will live on."

The new company will begin life as Westminster Heritage Lighting however Mark plans to bring the Sugg branding back as soon as possible.

He added: "The company entered into administration on January 17 this year with the loss of 17 jobs.

"I think in the next four to five months most of the staff will be re-employed.

"We have had support from our existing customers.

"We hope to be manufacturing and delivering the quality lighting products Sugg is renowned for."