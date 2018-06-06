Jogger hurt in park gang attack

A jogger was left injured after he was attacked by a teenage gang in a Horley park.

Police say the attack happened in Riverside Garden Park at around 10.25 am on Saturday.

They are appealing for witnesses and say they would like to speak to a man carrying a bag who was in the park and may have seen the assault on the jogger.

A police spokesman said: “The victim was assaulted by three men and suffered injuries consistent of actual bodily harm.”

The men are described as being white and aged around 17.One man had dark hair. Two were wearing black hoodies and the third a grey hoody.Two were wearing jogging bottoms and one was wearing jeans.

Police Constable Gary Downs, from the Reigate and Banstead Area Patrol Team, said: ”We would like to reassure the residents of Horley that we have not received any other reports of this nature in that area.

“We are keen to speak to a man who may have witnessed the assault. The man was seen carrying a bag in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference PR/45180057705, or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.