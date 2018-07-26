Just few days left to voice opinion on Crawley play area plan

Southgate residents can voice their opinions on new design proposals for Ditchling Hill Play Area through a Crawley Borough Council online survey.

The survey allows residents and stakeholders to choose their favourite proposal, which will modernise the current facilities and deliver a much-improved play area.

There are three potential designs, provided by play equipment suppliers, included in the survey.

Suggested kit for the play area includes: a trampoline, surf rider, climbing wall, tube slide and lots of colourful, exciting apparatus.

If you have young children who would benefit from a new and improved play area, submit your survey by Tuesday July 31.

To fill out the survey and help the council make the right decision for the community, follow the link: www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=153200816718