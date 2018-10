One lane was closed on the M23 after a car caught fire near Gatwick Airport this afternoon (October 13).

Police said the vehicle caught fire whilst travelling northbound between junction 9 (to Gatwick) and junction 7 (to the M25).

The carriageway was blocked for more than half-an-hour and congestion was being reported as far back as junction 10 (Crawley exit).

Highways England said all lanes had now been re-opened and delays were still being experienced although they were ‘clearing well’.