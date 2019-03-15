Large police presence outside Horsham Waitrose

Police were out in force in Horsham town centre yesterday.

Officers were outside Waitrose and John Lewis in Albion Way as they carried out an operation targeting drivers.

In a social media post today officers say they were taking part in a crackdown on car crimes.

Horsham Police posted on Twitter: “Yesterday morning you may have seen an increase in Police presence outside Waitrose (Horsham).

“This was due to Traffic and Prevention officers carrying out an Op for people not wearing seatbelts and other offences if seen.”