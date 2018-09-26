Last chance to have your say on Crawley memorial project

The public have until Sunday to help decide how the town should commemorate a pioneer of electrical engineering and women’s suffrage.

Three Bridges Forum says it is very encouraged by the response so far to its public consultation on the idea of a memorial project to commemorate Dame Caroline Haslett.

Crawley schools, Scouts, Brownies, Crawley Library, Museum and other interested organisations have also taken up the offer of illustrated talks on Caroline Haslett’s life, times and contribution to women’s equality, electrical engineering and the development of Crawley New Town.

Students at Thomas Bennett Community College have been particularly interested to hear about Dame Caroline Haslett’s association with Crawley development corporation chairman Sir Thomas Bennett in the early years of the New Town.

The public consultation ends on September 30, so there is still time to return your views via the questionnaire on the Three Bridges page of the Crawley Borough Council website, or at the exhibitions at Crawley Library (until 4.30pm on Friday September 28) or Crawley Museum (until 4.30pm on Sunday September 30).

