Last chance to nominate your favourite local heroes

The deadline for nominations for the 2019 Crawley Community Awards is on Thursday January 31.

The categories are: Environment; Volunteering; Charity; Fundraiser; Sports Person; Sports Team; Performing Arts; Culture; Community Group; Education; Local Hero; Support Group; Youth Achievement; Individual Achievement; Group Achievement; Inspiration.

Visit http://www.crawleycommunityawards.org for full information.

The judging panel will select a final shortlist in February.

Shortlisted nominees, along with their family and friends and those who made their nomination, will be invited to the Awards Presentation Evening at The Hawth in early March. The event is by invitation only and tickets are free of charge.

Now in its fourth year, the Crawley Community Awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community.

Also recognised are those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.

