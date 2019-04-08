Latest M23 roadwork closures - here’s all you need to know

Work is continuing to change part of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.

Here’s the latest planned closures:

Monday, April 15, 9pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure from J8 (M25) to J9 (Gatwick) Southbound.

Diversion to Brighton via J6 M25, A22, A264 and re-join at J10 M23.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of the M25 J7 exit slip to M23 Southbound.

Diversion to Brighton via J6 M25, A22, A264 and re-join at J10 M23.

Lane closure leading to full closure from J10 (Crawley) to J8 (M25) Northbound.

Diversion for M25 via A264, A22 and re-join at J6 M25. Diversion for Gatwick A2011, A23 Airport Way.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of Gatwick Spur entry slip Northbound.

Diversion for M25 via A264, A22 and re-join at J6 M25.

Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17, 9pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Southbound.

Diversion via J10 and back.

Friday, May 17 at 8pm to midnight Saturday, May 18.

Full carriageway closure at Junction 9 Gatwick Spur (into the airport only).

No exit Northbound at J9.

Access into Gatwick Airport North and South terminals via M23 J10, and follow signed diversion route. The main M23 carriageway will be open as normal – there will be no access into Gatwick from the M23.

Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’. What is a ‘smart motorway’?”

