Latest news in Crawley town regeneration project

Clarion Housing Group has been selected as the preferred development partner by Crawley Borough Council to deliver 313 new homes as part of a multi-million pound town centre regeneration project.

Working in partnership with the council, Clarion will develop a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments on the 1.85 acre site at Telford Place, which is currently used as a temporary car park.

Around half of the homes will be available for private sale, with the remainder consisting of shared ownership homes and 87 council homes charged at affordable rents.

The development is part of the £60m Crawley Growth Programme, which is unlocking jobs, business space and home building in the town through major infrastructure improvements.

Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Housing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “This proposed housing development would be the biggest in the town centre and it’s great to see that the project is progressing for what promises to be a high quality, prestigious development. It is part and parcel of this council’s ambition to deliver more than 1,000 new council homes for people here in the borough over the next few years.

“I look forward to working with Clarion Housing Group as they bring these major plans forward.”

Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “The Crawley Growth Programme has an objective of at least 1,000 new homes in the town centre by 2030 and these homes will make a significant contribution. Telford Place is a major gateway into the town centre and is one of a small number of opportunity sites remaining.

“I’m pleased that the potential transformation of a major gateway site is now moving forward.”

Ian Hagger, Regional New Business Director for Clarion Housing Group, said: “We are excited to be part of this ambitious town centre project and look forward to working with the council to transform Telford Place into a high quality housing development, which will be at the heart of a thriving community.”

A planning application is expected to be submitted by the end of the year, with a view to starting on site early in 2019.

