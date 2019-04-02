Learn how to bank safely online at Crawley Library

You can learn how to bank safely online, create a secure password and protect your devices at a free event at Crawley Library.

Rachel North, director of communities at West Sussex County Council, said: “The internet is an incredible resource which gives everyone the chance to connect, communicate and be creative.

Crawley Library

“However, it is also important learn how to stay safe online.

“I would urge anyone who is worried about internet safety or would like to improve their knowledge, to come along to Crawley Library and attend the event.”

The event is taking place on Thursday (April 4), 10am to 2pm, in The Longley Room at Crawley Library.

Training will take place between 10am and noon. One-to-one support is offered between noon and 2pm.

For more information about the event, visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/staying-safe-online

