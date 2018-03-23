Leisure centre’s Eggciting Easter offer

K2 leisure centre is inviting people to donate spare Easter eggs to charity in exchange for a ‘no joining fee’ membership offer.

Starting on Saturday 24 March and running until 6pm on Saturday 31 March, K2 Crawley is inviting local residents to bring in Easter Eggs for local charities and they will exchange them for a no joining fee offer on any membership! By presenting a medium or large boxed chocolate Easter Egg at the centre before 6pm on the 31 March the membership team will waive the joining fee on any swim or fitness membership, offering a saving of up to £45.

Geordie Logan, Freedom Leisure Sales Manager, said: “Easter and Spring is a time for both new beginnings and giving so we have decided to combine the two by offering anyone wishing to embark on a new fitness regime to do so while giving to charity at the same time! “We know that Spring is a time that many locals look to join a gym and start a fresh new fitness regime as the weather starts to improve and people turn their thoughts to summer and holidays, so we thought that this would be a perfect way to support Crawley residents with an incentive. We are really hoping to get at least 100 eggs to distribute to our chosen local charities.”

All eggs collected in the centre will be distributed on Easter Sunday to St Catherine’s Hospice, paediatric units at Crawley and East Surrey hospitals and Crawley’s food bank. For more information and T&Cs, visit https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/k2-crawley/ or call 01293 585385 to book your appointment.

