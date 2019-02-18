‘Lessons learned’ from Velo South with new protocol

West Sussex County Council has said it is creating a new ‘major events’ protocol following controversy over Velo South 2018.

The county council has stressed that ‘no agreements are in place’ for an event in 2020 after an announcement this morning that it would be ‘open-minded’ about a return of the 100-mile cycle event next year.

A county council spokesman said: “The council will welcome applications from any potential organisers who are interested in holding an event next year, including CSM Active.

“Lessons learned during the preparations for Velo South are being reflected in a new Major Events Protocol for the county, which is currently being developed by officers.

“The protocol will be shared once approved and will provide event organisers with guidelines as to what information needs to be provided to key council service areas before Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders are approved.”

It comes after accusations of ‘broken promises’ from residents in the Stop Velo movement, who are concerned there has been no obvious public review as yet of issues with consultation and planned road closures in 2018.