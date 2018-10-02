‘Life is complete’... Horsham shoppers joy as new Lidl plans approved

Horsham shoppers have been left overjoyed by the approval of plans to build a new Lidl store in the town.

The German retailer is set to build a new food store at the former Dreams site in Foundry Lane after Horsham District Council’s Planning Committee North approved its application this evening.

Artist's impression of the new Lidl store which appears on the Horsham District Planning Portal

Since the approval scores of people have expressed their joy at the news

Commenting on the County Times Facebook page Debbie Hack said: “Great news I think it will be good for Horsham and bring more people into the town.”

Julie Clark said: “So excited. Can’t wait, love Lidl.”

Olivia Escott said: “Yay that’s great news. Let’s hope that we won’t have to wait too long.”

Mike Pell said: “More jobs. More options. Great news.”

Tara Manning said: “This has made me very happy.”

Anthony Carter simply said: “Life is complete.”

Councillors also heaped praise on the plans labelling them 'terrific' and a 'wonderful opportunity for the town'.