‘Life just isn’t the same’ after Horsham grandmother killed in A24 hit and run

The grieving daughter of a Horsham woman killed in a hit and run crash last year said ‘life just isn’t the same without her’.

Speaking at Hove Crown Court today, Alice Nevins said she ‘knew something terrible had happened’ when she got a call from her father on November 10.

She said: “I made this incredible wailing noise.

“I could not believe thus had happened to my wonderful mother.

“I had the most fantastic last year and life with my wonderful mother. Life just isn’t the same without her.

“Life is so unfair and my life will never be the same again.”

Rebecca’s other daughter Philippa also stood up in court today and bravely spoke about the moment she found our what had happened.

She said: “I collapsed on the floor and could not breathe.

“I feel like I have been punched in the gut.

“My kids are left without their beloved nan.”

Not long after the crash last year, the sisters spoke to this newspaper about their beloved mother.

They said: “She was a wonderful mother. She would do anything for us and she has brought us up to be tough old birds.

“She would talk to any stranger. She cared for everybody and she would always do everything for everybody.

“The amount of people we have met when we have been out keeping busy and the comments we have been getting about her, we just didn’t realise the impact mum has made.

“She is just going to be missed by so many people. She has left a massive, massive hole in our lives.”

Conor Dobson, who was driving the Mercedes involved in the collision, apologised to Rebecca’s family today.

