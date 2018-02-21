Light snow forecast for Crawley district next week

The chance of light snow is being forecast for the Crawley district next Tuesday (February 27).

Daytime temperatures are set to drop to 1degC by Monday as bitterly cold winds arrive from the east.

The wind chill factor means it will feel more like minus 7 or 8 degC as gusts reach around 30mph.

And on Tuesday the forecast is that there’s a good chance of snow in the morning followed by an overcast day.

The Met Office forecast is that through next week it is likely to become even colder with strong easterly winds, bringing an increasing threat of snow showers.