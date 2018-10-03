Lions club supports mental health service for young people aged 16-25

Be OK - a mental health service for people aged 16-25 in Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham, has gratefully received a cheque for £4,300 from Billingshurst & District Lions Club in time for this year’s World Mental Health Day.

Members of the Lions Club attended a group for young people organised by Be OK where they were given the chance to meet clients and present a cheque.

The money raised came from their annual Charity Golf Tournament held back in July and will go towards providing a range of activities and workshops to Be OK clients.

With half of all mental health problems being established by the age of 14 and three-quarters by the age of 24, Be OK provides a valuable and much needed service within the local area.

The service, which is run by mental health charity, Sussex Oakleaf, provides free and confidential support which promotes independence and helps to build resilience.

Clients of the service were given the chance to decide how the funds could best be spent.

Amongst the suggestions were cooking workshops, kayaking and rock climbing. All the activities will be aimed at reducing isolation and improving the mental health and confidence of the young people involved.

Andrew Viall, President of the Billingshurst & District Lions Club said: “We are very pleased to support the Be OK service for young people in Sussex. We are particularly happy that these new activities have been chosen by the participants themselves and we wish them every success for their future.”

Be OK Project Coordinator, Ewa Jednaszewska-Rana said: “Sussex Oakleaf’s vision is for a world where people with mental illness and mental health issues are inspired and supported to fulfil their potential and to live their lives as independently as possible. Donations like this help to take us one step nearer to achieving our vision.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated or helped to collect donations, your contribution will make a true difference to the clients whom we support.”

If you are struggling with your mental health and would like to find some support, then you can get in touch with Sussex Oakleaf on 01444 459517 or by visiting www.sussexoakleaf.org.uk.