Little Stars shine for Ofsted

Exemplary leadership and inspirational teaching has helped an Ifield pre-school earn Ofsted's highest rating.

Little Stars, which is based at The Mill Primary School, has been rated 'outstanding' in all areas, with parents heaping praise on manager Heather Seales and her team.

Little Stars has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Following her visit, inspector Jo Caswell said parents had hailed the pre-school as "amazing", "fantastic" and "brilliant", with one adding: "My child walks into Little Stars every morning with a smile on his face."

In her report, Ms Caswell praised staff for going “way beyond their usual duties” to support the children and their families.

She added: "The dedication, professionalism and devotion of the staff is clear to see in all aspects of their practice.

"Senior leaders consistently strive to deliver the highest standards."

Teaching was described as "innovative, creative and inspiring", with even the youngest children, those with special needs and those with English as an additional language, being "captivated".

Ms Caswell said: "Staff make learning enjoyable."

Their work certainly paid off as the youngsters were seen to be “exceptionally well prepared” for the step up to primary school.

The report said: "They are curious to find out more, persevere with tasks and are keen to explore, irrespective of their age and different abilities. This means their capacity to learn is excellent."

As for their behaviour, Ms Caswell said it was "exceptional", adding: "Children develop kindness and respect for others. Excellent role modelling from staff reminds children how to be helpful and to show extreme concern for others."

Heather said: “The pre school has been built with love and passion. We are delighted with our ‘outstanding’ report.”

To read the report in full, log on to the Ofsted website.