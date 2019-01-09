Local actor Duff Eynon to host 2019 Crawley Community Awards

Local resident Duff Eynon is to compere the Community Awards Presentation Evening at the Hawth again in 2019.

Duff is an actor and musician who was born and bred in Furnace Green. After attending Hazelwick School, Duff studied performing arts at Crawley College.

In 2002 he joined Childrens’ BBC at Television Centre and interviewed many celebrities including Tom Hanks, Samuel L Jackson and Emma Thompson.

Duff has fond memories of growing up in Crawley. From tearing around the old Leisure Centre at weekend to relaxing down by Tilgate lake on warm summer evenings.

He is honoured to be presenting the 2019 Awards Presentation Evening and helping to recognise Crawley’s local heroes.

- Now in its fourth year, the Crawley Community Awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community.

Also recognised are those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.

Some really wonderful and deserving nominations could not be progressed previously due to the sheer number of nominations received. This is not a reflection on the quality of nominations so please get do try again if your nomination was not previously shortlisted.

If you know someone working in Education who is a bit special or a Local Hero who takes the time to make life easier or better for others then please take a few minutes to nominate them.

To nominate, or for more information about Crawley Community Awards, please visit the awards website at: https://crawleycommunityawards.org/

