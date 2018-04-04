Lollipop patrols wanted for crossings in Three Bridges

West Sussex County Council is looking for two people to help the children in Three Bridges to get to school safely.

With the expansion of Three Bridges Primary School to three classes per year there are now more children walking to and from the school.

After a collaboration between the school, parents, governors, the Three Bridges Forum, and WSCC the roads have been reassessed and they have identified a need for two crossing patrols (lollipop men or women) at the junction of Gales Drive and Crossways, and another on North Road.

Emma Sharp a parent and governor at the school, said “I am delighted that through community collaboration we will be able to support our children and their families in getting to school safely.”

The two positions are both part-time roles.

Louise Bishop from WSCC said: “The School Crossing patrol service is a very valuable and rewarding role within the local community. “Full training is provided along with on-going support. “We have many ages currently fulfilling this role, and anyone over the age of 18 will be welcome to apply.”

In the meantime the children have been learning more about road safety to help keep them as aware as possible.

This has included running a poster and banner competition and the winning entries will be displayed outside the school to remind families and drivers to stay safe.

If you are interested in these roles please contact timothy.watts@westsussex.gov.uk or call 0330 222 2134.