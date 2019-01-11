Look inside the double decker bus that’s been turned into a home for Crawley rough sleepers

Crawley Borough Council is offering rough sleepers a safe and warm place to sleep thanks to local charities Crawley Open House and The Danny Gallivan Trust.

Danny the Bus is a double decker bus with 12 sleeping pods, a kitchen and seating area. It was originally converted to be used for ex service personnel and has been offered by The Danny Gallivan Trust. It was refurbished by the Crawley Men in Sheds project and will be available until the March 31 and operated by Crawley Open House during periods of extreme cold weather.

Danny the Bus, Crawley. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

