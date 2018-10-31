Love Island star’s day at County Mall, Crawley

A teacher from Crawley won an afternoon with Love Island finalist Kaz Crossley.

More than 1,500 beauty enthusiasts entered the competition to be in with the chance to meet the Love Island star and spend the afternoon with her.

Winner Laila Aber with Kaz Crossley

The prize also included £250 cosmetics from Boots, Debenhams and the Body Shop, and a fresh blow-dry and style at Salontwelve stylists.

On Wednesday October 24, Kaz Crossley visited County Mall to meet the winner - Laila Aber, 23, a drama teacher at Thomas Bennett School.

Shoppers from all over the county visited on the day to catch a glimpse of the Love Island star and to watch Kaz’s make up tutorials, promoting brands such as No 7, Benefit, YSL, Clinique, Bare Minerals, Urban Decay and more.

County Mall marketing manager Rachael Mooney said: “We were delighted to offer such an exclusive and fun prize to a lucky winner. Laila was a great competition winner and the finished look made her look fabulous!

“We were very excited to have Kaz with us for our latest beauty event. Her background as a make up artist fit so well with what we’re trying to achieve at the centre, helping to inspire all shoppers to find their go to beauty looks from our huge range of cosmetic brands.

“Love Island was one of the most popular TV shows on our screens over the summer, so to have one of the finalists with us was very exciting.”

Kaz Crossley said: “I had a great day visiting Crawley and spending the day with our competition winner, Laila, at County Mall! She was such a pleasure to meet.

“I absolutely loved being involved in this competition, beauty is my passion and it’s my background. I used to work on a beauty counter within a department store so this whole experience made me feel right at home.

“I met so many lovely shoppers on the day and hope I can come back and check out the stores one day soon! Thanks to County Mall for involving me with this exciting campaign!”

