Love Island star visits Crawley

Love Island finalist and beauty expert Kaz Crossley visited County Mall, Crawley, last week to offer an exclusive one-on-one beauty experience with competition winner and local drama teacher from Thomas Bennett School, Laila Aber, 23, from Crawley.

Love Island was one of the biggest shows on TV screens over the summer.

More than 1,500 beauty enthusiasts entered the competition to be in with the chance to meet the Love Island star, spend the afternoon with her and also walk home with £250 cosmetics from Boots, Debenhams and the Body Shop, not to mention a fresh blow-dry and style at, the centre’s stylists, Salontwelve.

Shoppers from all over the county visited on the day to catch a glimpse of the Love Island star and to watch Kaz’s make up tutorials, featuring brands such as No 7, Benefit, YSL, Clinique, Bare Minerals, Urban Decay and more.

Rachael Mooney, Marketing Manager at County Mall commented: “We were delighted to offer such an exclusive and fun prize to a lucky winner. Laila was a great competition winner and the finished look made her look fabulous!

“We were very excited to have Kaz with us for our latest beauty event. Her background as a make up artist fit so well with what we’re trying to achieve at the centre, helping to inspire all shoppers to find their go to beauty looks from our huge range of cosmetic brands.

“Love Island was one of the most popular TV shows on our screens over the summer, so to have one of the finalists with us was very exciting.”

Kaz commented: “I had a great day visiting Crawley and spending the day with our competition winner, Laila, at County Mall! She was such a pleasure to meet.

“I absolutely loved being involved in this competition, beauty is my passion and it’s my background. I used to work on a beauty counter within a department store so this whole experience made me feel right at home.

“I met so many lovely shoppers on the day and hope I can come back and check out the stores one day soon! Thanks to County Mall for involving me with this exciting campaign!”

For more information on the competition day, or to watch the excitement on the day, keep updated and watch the video on County Mall’s Facebook & Instagram.

See also: Gatwick School pupil in major science and engineering final

{