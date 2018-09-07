M23 closures as smart motorway work continues

The Highways Agency says that work to improve journeys continues this week on the M23 between junctions 8 - 10.

On Monday (September 10) for five nights, there are lane closures southbound to remove gantry signs.

Also on Monday night, there will be a full closure from the M25 junction 7 on to the M23 clockwise between 10pm and 4am.

A diversion is to continue to junction 8 of the M25 and back.

There are narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph north and south bound 24/7.

Free recovery service and speed enforcement are now in place to ensure drivers’ and road workers’ safety.

