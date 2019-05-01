M23 Crawley collision: Woman airlifted to hospital after lorry and two cars collide

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a major three-vehicle collision on the M23 at its junction with the A264 Copthorne Way at Crawley.

Police confirmed that a lorry and two cars collided on the southbound carriageway, which was closed, at about 3.50pm today (Wednesday, May 1).

Emergency services attended the scene and diversions were put in place, police said.

A spokesman said; “The northbound carriageway was also closed while an air ambulance attended to take a woman who had been driving one of the cars to Kings College Hospital in South London with injuries which were initially assessed as serious.”

The northbound carriageway reopened at 5.35pm but the southbound carriageway remained closed, police said.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the M23 at Crawley if possible.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Stonewall.