Drivers are warned that lanes will be closed on the M23 today (Wednesday October 10).

The M23 southbound between junctions J9 and J10, near Crawley, will see lanes 1 and 2 closed.

Roadworks are planned from from 9pm until 6am tomorrow (October 11.)

‘Nightmare!’ Drivers’ dismay at Crawley roundabout work

Drivers warned of months of delays during roundabout work

Sussex dad shares shocking video of son running into the path of a car