One lane is closed on the M23 Spur Road, Gatwick, due to a broken down lorry on Monday morning (March 25).

There is reported slow traffic due to the incident between J9 (Gatwick Airport) and A23 Airport Way (Gatwick South terminal roundabout) at about 6.30am.

Elsewhere on the roads there is delays due to traffic restrictions and roadworks on the A23 Crawley Avenue in Crawley this morning.