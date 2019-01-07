M23 road closures - here’s what you need to know

Work is continuing to turn a section of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.
Here are the planned works for the next two weeks:
January 12:
There will be lane closures on the junction 9 slip road between 10pm and 4am.
January 14 – 18 January:
Full closure of the junction 9 Gatwick exit slip road between 10pm and 4am.
Diversion via junction 10 Crawley for Gatwick, A2011, London Road, Airport Way or continue to M25 junction 6 and back onto M23.
January 19:
Full closure of the M23 between junctions 10 – 8 North and Southbound between 10pm and 4am.
Diversion for Gatwick via junction 10, A2011, London Road, Airport Way. For M25 via A264, A22 to junction 6 of the M25.
Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’.
A smart motorway is a section of a motorway that uses traffic management methods to increase capacity and reduce congestion in busy areas.
These include using the hard shoulder as a lane and variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic.
