M23 road closures - here’s what you need to know

Work is continuing to turn a section of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.

Here are the planned works for the next two weeks:

January 12:

There will be lane closures on the junction 9 slip road between 10pm and 4am.

January 14 – 18 January:

Full closure of the junction 9 Gatwick exit slip road between 10pm and 4am.

Diversion via junction 10 Crawley for Gatwick, A2011, London Road, Airport Way or continue to M25 junction 6 and back onto M23.

January 19:

Full closure of the M23 between junctions 10 – 8 North and Southbound between 10pm and 4am.

Diversion for Gatwick via junction 10, A2011, London Road, Airport Way. For M25 via A264, A22 to junction 6 of the M25.

Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’.

A smart motorway is a section of a motorway that uses traffic management methods to increase capacity and reduce congestion in busy areas.

These include using the hard shoulder as a lane and variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic.

