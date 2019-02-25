M23 road closures this week - here’s all you need to know

Work is continuing to change part of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.

Monday, February 25.

There will be a full closure of junction 9 (Gatwick) exit slip road Northbound between 10pm and 4am.

There will be a fully signed diversion route to Gatwick Airport via junction 10, A2011, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Tuesday, February 26.

South and Northbound full carriageway closure between 10pm and 4am on the M23.

This closure is to construct 1 super span and 1 gantry. Both sides of the M23 will be closed between junction 8 (M25) to J10 (Crawley).

Diversion for M25 via A264 Copthorne Rd, A22 and re-join at J6. M25 diversion for Gatwick from junction 10 - A2011, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Wednesday, February 27 for 3 nights.

There will be a full closure of junction 9 (Gatwick) exit slip road Southbound between 10pm and 4am. Diversion to junction 10 and back northbound on the M23.

Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’. What is a ‘smart motorway’?”

See also:

Horley neighbours celebrate lottery win

Cyclist dies in Lingfield hit and run crash

Crawley council tenants praise new town centre apartments

The 7 Crawley town centre sites that are ‘key opportunities for development’

Latest crime figures for Crawley’s neighbourhoods - how does your area rate?

What’s all the building work in Crawley town centre? Here’s all you need to know

Crawley’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area