M23 road closures today and next week - here’s all you need to know

Work is continuing to change part of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.

The closures are:

M23 closures

Today (Friday, February 1). 10pm – 4am.

Lane closures leading to a full closure of Junction 10 Crawley exit slip southbound. Diversion to J10a and back.

February 4, 5 & 8. 10pm - 4am.

Lane closures leading to a full closure of J9 Gatwick exit slip northbound.

A full signed diversion route via J10 A2011, London Road, Airport Way, and a 2nd diversion route via the M25 J6 and back to J9 on M23.

February 12 & 13. 10pm – 4am.

Lane closures leading to a full closure from J10 to J8 northbound.

Fully signed diversion route for M25 via A264, A22 and re-join the M25 at J6.

Diversion for Gatwick A2011, A23 London Road, Airport Way into Gatwick Airport.

February 12 & 13. 10pm – 4am

Lane 1 closure on Gatwick Spur eastbound leading to a full northbound entry slip road closure at J9.

Fully signed diversion route southbound at J10 via A264, A22 and re-join the M25 at J6.

Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’. What is a ‘smart motorway’?”

