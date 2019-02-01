M23 road closures today and next week - here’s all you need to know

Work is continuing to change part of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.
The closures are:
Today (Friday, February 1). 10pm – 4am.
Lane closures leading to a full closure of Junction 10 Crawley exit slip southbound. Diversion to J10a and back.
February 4, 5 & 8. 10pm - 4am.
Lane closures leading to a full closure of J9 Gatwick exit slip northbound.
A full signed diversion route via J10 A2011, London Road, Airport Way, and a 2nd diversion route via the M25 J6 and back to J9 on M23.
February 12 & 13. 10pm – 4am.
Lane closures leading to a full closure from J10 to J8 northbound.
Fully signed diversion route for M25 via A264, A22 and re-join the M25 at J6.
Diversion for Gatwick A2011, A23 London Road, Airport Way into Gatwick Airport.
February 12 & 13. 10pm – 4am
Lane 1 closure on Gatwick Spur eastbound leading to a full northbound entry slip road closure at J9.
Fully signed diversion route southbound at J10 via A264, A22 and re-join the M25 at J6.
Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’. What is a ‘smart motorway’?”
