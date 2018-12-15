Macclesfield Town 2 Crawley Town 0: Reds suffer another away defeat in gale-force conditions

Crawley Town suffered their sixth successive away defeat, losing through a goal in each half in awful weather at Macclesfield.

The Silkmen were looking to impress new manager Sol Campbell who was overseeing his first home match since taking charge.

The bottom of the table team clinched only their fourth win of the season after Elliott Durrell gave them the lead after half an hour with a blistering goal.

Macclesfield then made sure of the points thanks to a second goal headed home by Harry Smith with four minutes to go.

Reds head coach Gabriele Cioffi made one change to the side which lost 1-0 to Northampton last weekend with Reece Grego-Cox getting only his second league start for the club, coming in place of Ollie Palmer, who began a three-match suspension.

The game was played out in freezing gale-force conditions with Reds kicking into the blustery wind and driving rain in the first half. At one point an advertising board was blown across a corner of the pitch.

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris was called into action to deal with a header from Harry Smith, tipping it around the post.

Crawley made a counter-attack with Dominic Poleon running into a busy area before his shot was deflected towards 'keeper Kieran O'Hara.

Luke Gambin had an appeal for a penalty turned down when he raced into the area.

The Silkmen took the lead in the 32nd minute with a blockbuster shot by Elliott Durrell from the outside of the penalty area.

Josh Payne could only manage to hit the side-netting with a shot after beating the defender.

Reds could have equalised when Grego-Cox found a great cross to Luke Gambin who could not get his header on-target.

The start of the second half was held up by around 15 minutes by floodlight failure which struck three of the four lights at half-time.

But they did eventually manage to resume and Reds showed improvement as Panutche Camara had a go across the face of goal and Grego-Cox had two efforts on goal blocked.

Crawley went close thanks to Gambin, who curled a shot from the edge of the area forced a terrific save from O'Hara.

As the rain poured heavily, Macclesfield sealed victory in the 86th minute when Mike Rose crossed to Smith, who headed into the net past Morris.



Crawley Town: Morris, Payne, McNerney, Grego-Cox (Nathaniel-George 68), Poleon, Gambin, Francomb, Maguire (Doherty 81), Bulman, Camara, N'Gala

Unused subs: Mersin, Young, Sesay, Vincelot

Macclesfield Town: O'Hara, Fitzpatrick (Welch-Hayes 70), Kelleher, Durrell, Smith, Lloyd (Ponticelli 55), Stephens, Pearson, Whitaker, Rose, Cameron

Unused subs: Grimes, Marsh, Wilson, Vincenti, Arthur

Referee: Kevin Johnson

Attendance: 1,362 (63 away)

SEE MORE

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi looks forward to a tough clash at Macclesfield

New stadium sponsor The People's Pension will work with Crawley Town to increase fanbase

Crawley Town share same values as stadium sponsor The People's Pension