Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, at Crawley.

Robert Morrison, 31, of New Street, Horsham, pleaded guilty to common assault, and to causing criminal damage to doors at a house in Horsham. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and £205 compensation.

Ryan Bishop, 34, of High Street, Partridge Green, was convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A24 at Shipley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Kristopher Everitt, 34, of Park Way, Horsham, pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Horsham town centre, and admitted breaching the terms of a release from prison. He was released, having already spent two days in custody.

John Williamson, 53, of Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in Wheatsheaf Road, Henfield, and to failing to provide a blood sample for testing. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £200 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

